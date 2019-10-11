Sumter man wanted in connection with shooting on West Patricia Drive

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 19-year-old Tas’Je Spann in connection with a shooting that left one man in critical condition.
According to the officials, Spann and the 17-year-old victim knew each other and Spann shot the victim because of a dispute.
Sumter Police do not believe this shooting is gang-related.
“It seems that disputes, verbal or physical, are more often settled with guns and violence,” Sheriff Anthony Dennis said.
Anyone with information about Tas’Je Spann’s whereabouts is urged to call the sheriff’s office at (803) 436-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
