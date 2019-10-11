Student rides horse to school after missing bus in NC

By WITN Web Staff | October 11, 2019 at 10:59 AM EDT - Updated October 11 at 1:05 PM

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - One local student opted for the road less traveled on her way to school.

Lenoir County Schools posted on their Facebook page a picture of a student and a horse outside the school. School administrators say the student missed the bus and rode her horse to school instead.

Autumn missed the bus this morning ... so she rode her horse to school at South Lenoir High. You have to admire her...

Posted by Lenoir County Public Schools on Thursday, October 10, 2019

In the post, school officials wrote: "You have to admire her dedication."

School administrators made arrangements with the student’s parents to get the horse back home safely.

The post is currently nearing 1,000 shares and 1,600 likes.

