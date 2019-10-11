Silver Alert: Man missing after attending NC State football game

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a Durham man last seen at North Carolina State University’s Carter-Finley Stadium.
University police said Robert Duke Miles, Jr., whose nickname is Bobby, lives in an assisted living facility in Durham.
WRAL reported that a friend checked him out of the facility on Thursday to take him to the NC State game against Syracuse.
At some point, officials said, Miles became lost.
Miles suffers from a cognitive impairment.
He is 66 years old, is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 185 pounds. He has balding gray hair and blue eyes.
He was last seen wearing a gray pullover, tan pants, a white baseball cap and glasses.
Miles was seen going west toward the State Fairgrounds.
Anyone with information about Miles should call N.C. State University Police at 919-515-3000.