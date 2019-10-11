Silver Alert: Man missing after attending NC State football game

Robert Duke Miles Jr (Source: NC Center for Missing Persons)
October 11, 2019 at 1:16 PM EDT - Updated October 11 at 1:16 PM

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a Durham man last seen at North Carolina State University’s Carter-Finley Stadium.

University police said Robert Duke Miles, Jr., whose nickname is Bobby, lives in an assisted living facility in Durham.

WRAL reported that a friend checked him out of the facility on Thursday to take him to the NC State game against Syracuse.

At some point, officials said, Miles became lost.

Miles suffers from a cognitive impairment.

He is 66 years old, is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 185 pounds. He has balding gray hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a gray pullover, tan pants, a white baseball cap and glasses.

Miles was seen going west toward the State Fairgrounds.

Anyone with information about Miles should call N.C. State University Police at 919-515-3000.