Police in search of two additional men wanted for deadly shooting that killed 2, injured 3 others

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators with the Sumter Police Department are searching for two men who may be connected to a deadly shooting that happened in September.
Officials said 22-year-old Sheldon Benjamin and 25-year-old Jay McBride are both wanted for attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and unlawful carrying of a pistol.
Benjamin and McBride are believed to be involved with a shooting that took place in Sumter on Sept. 8, which killed two people and injured at least three others. Investigators believe the deadly shooting was gang-related.
Sumter Police arrested Ellquin Williams and Devante Wilson just days after the shooting occurred. Both men were denied bond.
Diontrae Epps, one of the three injured in the shooting, was also charged with murder, unlawful carry of a firearm, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Two other men, Perry Vanburen and Kendall Dow, turned themselves in one week after the shooting occurred. Meanwhile, officials are also still searching for Keyonte McGee on an unrelated family court bench warrant.
If you have any information, please contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
