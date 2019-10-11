Lowcountry school bus driver who impregnated 14-year-old sentenced to 22 years in prison

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A former Lowcountry school bus driver who impregnated a 14-year-old student who rode his bus has been sentenced to 22 years in prison.
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced on Thursday that Kevin Michael Wesley, Jr. pleaded guilty on Monday to charges in the case.
“If there ever was a case for sexual exploitation of a minor, this is it,” Wilson said. “Children and their parents should be able to count on their bus driver and here they could not.”
Authorities say during the 2014-2015 school year, Wesley was a school bus driver for Sedgefield Middle School.
According to prosecutors, at some point during that school year, Wesley took an interest in an eighth grade girl who rode his bus to and from school each day.
A report states he bought a cell phone for the child so they could have conversations when she wasn’t on his school bus.
Then authorities say in the summer of 2015, he encouraged the then-14-year-old child to sneak out of her parents’ house in the middle of the night to visit him at his apartment so he could have sex with her.
“He had sex with the 14-year-old at his apartment at least 10 times,” prosecutors said. “In February of 2016, the 14-year-old girl discovered that she was pregnant. She was afraid to tell her parents, but she did tell Wesley in several text messages that she was pregnant with his child.”
According to investigators, Wesley continued his conversations with the victim over the course of her pregnancy through text message, and, on several occasions, asked her to send him nude and sexually explicit images.
A report states that a forensic examination of the cell phone that he gave his victim shows that he did receive many nude or sexually explicit images of the child victim.
In September of 2016, the victim gave birth to her son and shortly thereafter it was discovered that Wesley had been having sex with her, prosecutors said.
“In his interview with Officer Doug Galluccio, with the City of Charleston Police Department, Wesley confessed to having sex with the child victim,” prosecutors said.
Wesley pleaded guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, first degree and one count of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, third degree in Charleston County.
Judge R. Markley Dennis sentenced Wesley to 12 years in prison on the charge of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, third degree and 10 years in prison on the charge of sexual exploitation of a minor, first degree.
The sentences will run consecutively for a total of 22 years in prison.
