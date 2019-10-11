Lexington man wanted for exposing himself to woman in parking lot

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department needs your help finding a man accused of indecent exposure.
According to officials, a woman was walking back to her vehicle from a store located on Sunset Boulevard when she saw Larry Britt Brown in a vehicle next to hers. When she got closer, she saw Brown with his pants down exposing his genitals while using sexual gestures.
Officials said Brown covered himself and drove to another parking space after the woman saw him. He remained there until police arrived.
When police attempted to speak with Brown, he drove away. Moments later, another officer saw Brown’s vehicle and tried to stop him. However, the officer did not chase Brown.
Brown was later identified and now faces charges for failure to obey police, failure to stop for blue lights, defective brake lights, and two counts of reckless driving.
If you’ve seen Brown, please call the Lexington Police Department at 803-359-6260.
You may also contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.