First Alert Forecast: Wonderful Today! Much Needed Rain On The Way!

Carolina Sunshine Will Turn To Much Needed Rain Soon
Fantastic Fall weather continues today and Saturday with wonderful temperatures and sunny skies. A cold front will move into the state late Saturday and stall out over the Midlands Sunday. Along the front will develop a small disturbance that will produce scattered showers by Sunday. Showers will continue on and off for Monday. Not expecting a drought buster of a rain, however it’s at least something.
Another cold front arrives Tuesday. This will be a much strong front and will have enough dynamic lift to give us widespread rain and isolated thunderstorms Tuesday into Wednesday. We could see .50 of rain in a few areas! Once the front move through on Wednesday we’ll receive our real first shot of colder Fall air!
Weather Highlights:
- Carolina sunshine and great temperatures Today and Saturday
- Rain chances increases Sunday and again Tuesday
- Much cooler by the middle of next week
Forecast:
Today: Sunny! Highs lower 80s
Tonight: Clear. Lows upper 50s
Saturday : Partly cloudy and warmer. Highs middle 80s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, 30% chance of scattered showers. Highs lower 80s
