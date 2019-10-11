First Alert Forecast: Wonderful Today! Much Needed Rain On The Way!

By Tim Miller | October 11, 2019 at 5:06 AM EDT - Updated October 11 at 5:06 AM

Carolina Sunshine Will Turn To Much Needed Rain Soon

Fantastic Fall weather continues today and Saturday with wonderful temperatures and sunny skies. A cold front will move into the state late Saturday and stall out over the Midlands Sunday. Along the front will develop a small disturbance that will produce scattered showers by Sunday. Showers will continue on and off for Monday. Not expecting a drought buster of a rain, however it’s at least something.

Another cold front arrives Tuesday. This will be a much strong front and will have enough dynamic lift to give us widespread rain and isolated thunderstorms Tuesday into Wednesday. We could see .50 of rain in a few areas! Once the front move through on Wednesday we’ll receive our real first shot of colder Fall air!

Weather Highlights:

- Carolina sunshine and great temperatures Today and Saturday

- Rain chances increases Sunday and again Tuesday

- Much cooler by the middle of next week

Forecast:

Today: Sunny! Highs lower 80s

Tonight: Clear. Lows upper 50s

Saturday : Partly cloudy and warmer. Highs middle 80s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, 30% chance of scattered showers. Highs lower 80s

