A fabulous conversation, that’s what’s ‘On the Table’ on October 22nd

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An exciting community initiative aimed at bringing diverse groups of people together is back in the Midlands for its second year.
“On the Table,” powered by the Central Carolina Community Foundation is on Tuesday, October 22nd. The foundation is looking for people to sign up to be table hosts. It can be a dinner, breakfast, lunch, or snack-time and can cover any topic of conversation.
During its inaugural year, the day led to 250 conversations, 1,500 participants made their voices heard and 71% spoke with at least one person they did not already know. According to the foundation, 89% said they will likely take specific action on an issue they discussed at On the Table.
Elizabeth Huock, Strategic Initiatives Associate with Central Carolina, joined the More at 4 team to talk about the initiative and the impact you can have as a host. For more information on how to sign up for your spot as a host, click here.
