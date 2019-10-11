Aiken Co. man sentenced to life in prison after killing couple, burning their bodies

AIKEN, S.C. (WIS) - This week, A 38-year-old Aiken County man was found guilty of killing an Edgefield County couple in 2016.
Dameion Thomas was charged with two counts of murder in connection with the deaths of Charles and Andrea Deas.
Officials said a neighbor called 911 after finding the Deas’ home on fire. Firefighters said they found several dead dogs in the living room when they entered the home. When they entered the bedroom, they found the bodies of Charles and Andrea, which were badly burned. During the trial, one firefighter said he found the barrel of a .22 rifle in the springs of the mattress.
A forensic pathologist determined Charles and Andrea died from being shot from behind several times in the head and chest.
Thomas was later identified as a person of interest after being caught on camera driving the victims’ vehicle and using their debit card during the time they would have been dead.
Thomas has been sentenced to life without parole on both counts of murder.
