Several York Co. schools, businesses, government offices closed Thursday due to major water main break

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Officials say 125,000 customers have been impacted and close to 12 million gallons of water have been lost due to a major water main break in Rock Hill Wednesday afternoon.
The water main break has left many residents with limited to no water in York County, causing officials to issue a Boil Water Advisory. The break has also caused several local schools, businesses and government offices to close Thursday.
According to the city of Rock Hill, the disruption is due to a 24-inch water main break at the Rock Hill water filter plant on Cherry Road. The break caused massive flooding on Cherry Road.
The city of Rock Hill recommended local schools and businesses to close Thursday. All non-essential York County government offices will be closed on Thursday, Oct. 10. The York County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that all non-essential sheriff’s office personnel do not need to report to work Thursday.
Rock Hill Schools and Fort Mill Schools announced that schools will be closed for all students and staff Thursday, Oct. 10, including all after school activities.
Three Clover schools were also impacted as Crowders Creek Elementary, Oakridge Elementary, and Oakridge Middle schools will all be closed on Thursday, October 10.
Clinton College will be closed for Thursday and Friday. School officials say students who cannot leave campus should check with with residence hall directors for more information.
Winthrop University also tweeted that all classes are cancelled Thursday and Friday, and that offices are closed Thursday.
Piedmont Medical Center says while the hospital is operational, all elective procedures and outpatient surgeries scheduled for Thursday have been canceled and will be rescheduled as soon as the water situation has been resolved.
The hospital says it has brought in an abundant supply of sterile, potable and drinking water to accommodate the needs of all patients, employees and visitors.
Winthrop University tweeted, strongly encouraging students who live on campus, to leave campus. School officials said staff should look to guidance from HR on taking leave on Oct. 10. Officials advised to not use campus restrooms until further notice.
Town of Fort Mill offices will be closed Thursday, Oct. 10, though trash pickup will continue as scheduled. Terex in Rock Hill will be closed Thursday as well.
The York County landfill and the Collection and Recycling Centers will be open and operate on normal schedule with the exception of the following three York County Collection & Recycling Centers sites that will be closed:
- Baxter: 1731 Highway 160
- Allison Creek: 5725 Campbell Rd
- Mt. Gallant: 3986 Mt. Gallant Rd
Officials expect to make the repair overnight, but the filtering and cleaning process might take a day or two.
Late Wednesday night, the city of Rock Hill tweeted that crews were able to expose the broken pipe, and will secure the surrounding dirt to begin making repairs. The pipe, originally thought to be 24 inches, is actually a 20-inch cast iron pipe. It is one of several that feed water from the water plant into the distribution system. Officials said due to the volume of water, the plant had to be shut down to stop the flow and allow crews to expose the broken portion. They will reportedly begin to cut away the ruptured section to replace it with a new piece.
Officials say they expect it to take about 12 hours to re-pressurize the system. Starting Thursday morning, field crews will flush hydrants to move water through the system, reducing air in the lines and clearing sediment.
The city of Rock Hill says crews will pull samples from across the water service area to monitor water quality. The boil water advisory will be lifted once chlorine levels are stable.
“We thank our customers county-wide for your patience as we work to return to normal operations,” the city tweeted.
The water main break is not believed to be related to construction going on at the plant.
Officials say they lost six million gallons of water in about an hour, and about 12 million gallons total.
Nearby fire departments, including Charlotte, are working with local officials in case of an emergency. Officials say this is the first time this has happened in the 100 years they’ve been in the water business.
Officials ask York County and municipal water customers to reduce water use as much as possible while crews work to isolate the problem. The break has resulted in low water pressure and in some cases no water for customers.
Around 3:15 p.m., officials issued the Boil Water Advisory and provided instructions for purifying water by boiling.
Several areas including Tega Cay, Fort Mill and Rock Hill sent out social media posts or website messages regarding the water main break.
Visit York County tweeted that due to low or no pressure and a boil water advisory, many restaurants across the county have closed for the evening.
The Town of Fort Mill tweeted that all Fort Mill Parks and Recreation practices and games have been cancelled through Thurs., Oct. 10. All town park restrooms are closed and drinking fountains should not be used.
Residents are advised to continue to monitor the York County website, and/or York County Government social media sites for additional updates.
