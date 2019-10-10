Several York Co. schools, businesses, government offices closed Thursday due to major water main break

Late Wednesday night, the city of Rock Hill tweeted that crews were able to expose the broken pipe, and will secure the surrounding dirt to begin making repairs. The pipe, originally thought to be 24 inches, is actually a 20-inch cast iron pipe. It is one of several that feed water from the water plant into the distribution system. Officials said due to the volume of water, the plant had to be shut down to stop the flow and allow crews to expose the broken portion. They will reportedly begin to cut away the ruptured section to replace it with a new piece.