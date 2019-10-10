SC State Fair Safety and Security: ‘We’re not going to tolerate any kind of safety issue’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The State Fair is back for its 150th year and you’re planning to go get your favorite grub!
So, what can’t you bring on your trip?
“Anything that can be a hazardous weapon,” said Matt LaSchuma, the SC State Fair’s Director of Safety. “Obviously, concealed weapons are not allowed on the fairgrounds. Even if you have a concealed carry, we don’t permit it on our property. Any type of sharp-edged bladed weapon, blunt objects like a baton or something like that, those are all prohibited because there’s no place for that on the fairgrounds.”
The fair’s security team has teamed up with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department to help secure the area and officials from the department said they start planning their coverage for the fairgrounds long before the elephant ears go on sale.
“The sheriff’s department starts planning for the fair about three or four months in advance to make sure we have adequate staffing,” said Maj. Harry Polis from RCSD. “There’s never a time when we don’t have enough deputies on scene if a situation arises.”
If you’re thinking about causing any trouble out at the fair this year, law enforcement officials said you might want to think again.
“We’re not going to tolerate any kind of safety issues,” Polis said. “We’re not going to allow something to spiral out of control.”
As you make your way out to The Rocket this year, safety teams are just asking you to keep an eye out for anything that looks out of place.
“Come in and have fun and, if you see something that’s suspicious, then let us know,” LaSchuma said.
For more info about what’s prohibited or allowed at the fair, head over to the SC State Fair website by clicking here.
