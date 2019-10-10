RCSD arrests man accused of committing series of robberies

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has arrested 26-year-old Iric Bolden for a string of robberies that took place in a span of eight days.
Officials said Bolden was wanted by RCSD and the Columbia Police Department for several robberies in Columbia.
Deputies said Bolden was one of two men who tried to rob a store located at the intersection of 1901 Faraway Drive and East Boundary Road on September 30. However, the store clerk grabbed a gun and pointed it at the men forcing them to leave the store without taking anything.
Bolden is also accused of entering a store located at 3908 West Beltline Boulevard one day later and point a handgun at a clerk. While in the store, officials said Bolden took the clerk’s wallet along with cigarettes and money from the register.
Investigators believe Bolden committed a similar robbery on Oct. 6 at 301 Percival Road. In this incident, Bolden is accused of pointing a handgun at a clerk and stealing cigarettes, cash from the register, and the clerk’s wallet and cell phone.
Bolden is also linked to a similar robbery that happened two days later at 1330 Broad River Road.
Bolden was arrested on Oct. 8 on Chestnut Street by the RCSD Fugitive Task Force and U.S. Marshals. He has been charged with three counts of armed robbery, one count of attempted armed robbery, four counts of kidnapping and four counts of use of a weapon during a violent crime.
Officials said Bolden will face additional charges from the Columbia Police Department.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.