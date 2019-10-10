Potential upgrades coming to Clemson’s Memorial Stadium, pending board approval

CLEMSON, S.C. (WYFF) - Potential changes are coming to Memorial Stadium in Clemson.
Those upgrades include more premium seats in the west end zone, additional handicap-accessible seating and locker room renovations. Clemson would also look to enhance the overall fan experience by installing a new sound system, video board and LED lighting.
Clemson staff says Death Valley has not seen major renovations like these in well over a decade.
College football fan Jermarcis Thompson believes the success of the football team in recent years has led to improvements across campus.
"With winning and the winning culture, things come," Thompson said. "Clemson has a pretty great fan base, and I believe it was high time for it. It would increase the excitement. I believe it's exciting to be here now, but it would make it even more exciting with the new upgrades."
The project is estimated to cost between $55 million and $70 million. Iptay donors will foot the bill, and Clemson staff said student fees would not go up. According to officials with Clemson Athletics, public tax dollars would not pay for the project either.
Associate Athletic Director Jeff Kallin said capacity at Memorial Stadium has been around 80,000 since the top deck was added in the 1980s. The total capacity now stands at 81,500 due to the addition of the WestZone in 2006. Other renovations in recent years included updated clubs and suites, as well as the oculus and bridge.
Kallin called the upgrades an evolution based on need. The full board vote will take place Friday at 10:30 a.m. at the Madren Center. It is open to the public. If passed, construction on the Memorial Stadium renovations would begin after the 2020 football season. Staff estimates the upgrades would be completed in 2021.
Copyright 2019 WYFF. All rights reserved.