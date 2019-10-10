Orangeburg Co. deputies arrests two men in connection with deadly home invasion

Joshua Davis (left) and Daniel Goodwin Jr. were also arrested in connection with a home invasion that left a 55-year-old man dead at his home in Bowman. (Source: Orangeburg-Calhoun Regional Detention Center)
By WIS News 10 Staff | October 9, 2019 at 8:49 PM EDT - Updated October 9 at 8:49 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies in Orangeburg County have arrested two men following a September home invasion that left a 55-year-old man dead.

Daniel Goodwin, Jr., 26, and Joshua Davis, 25, were arrested and charged with murder, criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

Officials said the shooting happened on September 17 at a home on Dibble Street in Bowman.

Deputies previously arrested 34-year-old Brandon Brown. He was charged with murder, armed robbery, and criminal conspiracy.

Bond for Daniels and Davis was deferred to a circuit court during their hearings on Wednesday.

