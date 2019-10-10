Man accused of running parking scam outside state fair arrested

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Police arrested a man they said ran a parking scam on people going to the South Carolina State Fair.
On the first night of the fair, around 8:30 p.m., a fairgoer told deputies a man was taking money to park people at T&T Sports.
Richland County deputies determined that business was not providing parking for the fair. Deputies said they watched Michael Davenport take people’s money before arresting him on the spot.
Davenport, 57, faces charges of breach of trust and obtaining goods under false pretenses.
He’s being held in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
Sheriff Leon Lott wants to remind fairgoers that legitimate parking lots will have a sign with the cost to park, as well as an attendant wearing a vest.
To see a parking map for the fair, click or tap here.
