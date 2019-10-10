First Alert Forecast: Our temperatures and rain chances are going up!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking rising temperatures and rain chances over the next several days.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Get ready for even warmer weather over the next few days.
· Highs will be in the low to mid 80s Thursday through Sunday.
· A weak cold front will move in by the weekend. A few showers are possible Sunday (30%). Highs will be in the mid 80s Saturday and Sunday.
· The front will stall near the area early next week. Showers are possible Monday (30%). Scattered showers are in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday (30-40%).
· Highs will drop into the 70s by late next week.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Thursday night, expect mostly clear skies. It will be cool. Low temperatures will be in the mid 50s.
High pressure will continue to control our weather for Friday and Saturday, but conditions will start to change as a cold front moves in by Sunday.
So, on Friday, expect mostly sunny skies. Highs will climb into the low to mid 80s by afternoon. Lows will drop into the 50s.
On Saturday, we’re tracking dry conditions under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. High temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 80s.
A cold front moves into the Midlands by Sunday, giving way to some unsettled weather. In fact, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few showers are possible. Rain chances are around 30% for now.
The front stalls near the area early next week. That front will produce a few more scattered showers Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain chances will be between 30 and 40%. An isolated storm is possible. Highs will be in the lower 80s Monday and Tuesday, then will fall into the upper 70s by Wednesday.
Highs will drop into the mid 70s by next Thursday and Friday.
Tonight: Mostly Clear and Cool. Lows in the mid 50s.
Friday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Saturday: Sun and Clouds. Warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Sunday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers (30%). Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Monday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30%). Highs in the lower 80s.
Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (40%). Highs near 80.
Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (30%). Highs in the upper 70s.
