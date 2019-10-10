First Alert Forecast: Another Beauty Coming Our Way!

Great Fall Forecast Continues
High pressure to our North will give us a sky full of sunshine and passing clouds the next few days. Highs in the lower 80s…Lows Upper 50s. Winds turn to the Southwest Saturday giving us Highs in the middle 80s.
A weak cold front will try and move through late Sunday it looks to come through dry (what else is new) however, and it’s a BIG “however” the Euro model keeps trying to develop Low pressure along the front and tap Gulf moisture to give areas from the Upstate to the Midlands widespread rain late Sunday into Monday. That would be fantastic, just that it seems unlikely giving the state of the atmosphere here in the Southeast of late. It’s something that we’ll have to watch, going to keep it dry for now.
The better chance (it too is not that promising) will be the middle of next week for a chance of scattered showers.
Weather Highlights:
- Carolina sunshine and great temperatures the next several days
- Wonderful temperatures! Highs in the lower 80s…Low in the upper 50s
- Continued very dry
Forecast:
Today: Morning clouds, midday sunshine! Highs lower 80s
Tonight: Clear. Lows upper 50s
Friday : Sunny. Highs Lower 80s
