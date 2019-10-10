First Alert Forecast: Another Beauty Coming Our Way!

A weak cold front will try and move through late Sunday it looks to come through dry (what else is new) however, and it’s a BIG “however” the Euro model keeps trying to develop Low pressure along the front and tap Gulf moisture to give areas from the Upstate to the Midlands widespread rain late Sunday into Monday. That would be fantastic, just that it seems unlikely giving the state of the atmosphere here in the Southeast of late. It’s something that we’ll have to watch, going to keep it dry for now.