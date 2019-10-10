Dutch Fork’s Hyatt named SC Mr. Football finalist

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - Dutch Fork senior wide receiver Jalin Hyatt has been named one of seven finalists for the South Carolina Mr. Football award.
Hyatt, who has committed to Tennessee, has been pivotal in each of the last three state championship runs for the Silver Foxes. Through seven games this year, Hyatt has a team-high 30 catches for 631 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Hyatt joins Saluda’s Noah Bell, Chapman’s Mikele Colasurdo, Myrtle Beach quarterback and South Carolina commit Luke Doty, Byrnes’ Rahjal Harris, Laurens’ Duane Martin, and Daniel safety and Clemson commit Tyler Venables as finalists this season.
Should Hyatt win the award, he would be the second Dutch Fork player to bring home the trophy and the fourth winner from the Midlands. Matthew Colburn was the last Dutch Fork player to receive the honor in 2014.
The winner of the award will be announced at halftime of the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl on Dec. 14.
