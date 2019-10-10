‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect identified in armed robbery at Aiken convenience store

AIKEN, S.C. (WIS) - Officials in Aiken have now announced the identity of a suspect wanted for an armed robbery that happened on Tuesday.
According to the Aiken Department of Public Safety, 29-year-old Swiss Tyrone Council is wanted for armed robbery, attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Council is accused of shooting a store clerk in the leg during a robbery at an Enmark connvenience store on York Street. Officials said Council was previously identified as a violent offender and should be considered armed and dangerous.
If you have any information about Council’s whereabouts, please contact the Aiken Department of Public Safety at 803-644-1898. You may also contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
