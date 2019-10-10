Amber Alert: Surveillance photo shows woman who may have abducted NC girl

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WRAL) - An Amber Alert was issued after authorities said a 3-year-old girl was abducted in Greensboro on Wednesday night.
Greensboro police said Ahlora Ashanti-Sample Lindiment was taken by an unknown woman from a playground at 2411 Phillips Ave. in Greensboro.
WRAL reported the suspect is a black woman in her 20s who is about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs around 135 pounds. The suspect had a short ponytail and was wearing a black short-sleeve crop top, tiger-print pants with a yellow stripe and dark flip flops.
Ahlora is about 2 feet tall and weighs around 40 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair, which was braided with multi-colored beads. She was last seen wearing a pink short-sleeved T-shirt, black jeans and possibly white sandals.
A surveillance photo released Thursday showed the possible kidnapper.
“Please help,” her mother, Erica Lindiment, told the news station WXII. “If you don’t want to be known, or you don’t want to have your name or anything to do with you, you can always leave an anonymous tip to help us out, to help us find her, to make sure she gets home safe.”
Erica Lindiment told WXII her daughter is kind.
"She’s really nice, really friendly, she’s kinda strong spirited, always speaks her mind, very playful, likes attention," said Erica.
The last known direction of travel was northwest from Phillips Avenue, according to officials.
Anyone with information regarding this abduction should call the Greensboro Police Department immediately at (336) 373-2222 or call 911 or *HP.