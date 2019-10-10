AMBER alert issued for 3-year-old North Carolina girl, police say

AMBER alert issued for 3-year-old North Carolina girl, police say
Ahlora Ashanti-Sample Lindiment (Source: Greensboro Police)
October 10, 2019 at 6:55 AM EDT - Updated October 10 at 6:55 AM

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WYFF) -An AMBER alert has been issued for a missing 3-year-old girl in North Carolina, according to Greensboro police.

Police said Ahlora Ashanti-Sample Lindiment was abducted Wednesday from Phillips Ave. in Greensboro.

Ahlora is approximately 2 feet tall and 40 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a short-sleeved pink t-shirt, black jeans and white sandals. Her hair is braided with multicolored beads.

Police said she was abducted by an unknown African American woman who is approximately 20-years old.

The woman is 5 feet 6, inches tall and weighs 135 pounds.

Police said she was wearing a gold necklace, black short-sleeved crop top, tiger-print pants with a yellow stripe and dark flip-flops. She had a short ponytail.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Greensboro Police Department immediately at (336) 373-2222 or call 911 or *HP.

