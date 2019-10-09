UofSC annual security report shows decrease in drug, alcohol arrests on campus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina’s annual security and fire safety report shows a decline in the number of arrests on campus related to illegal drug and alcohol use.
The data, compiled by the university’s Division of Law Enforcement and Safety, outlines statistics of crimes reported to campus law enforcement.
Most of the data are concentrated on the number of arrests and disciplinary action referrals related to drug possession and underage drinking.
According to the data, between 2017 and 2018, the number of disciplinary referrals for violations of liquor laws across campus decreased by 18 percent.
In 2018, a total of 577 students were caught in violation of the law. Ninety-two percent of those students were found in possession of alcohol within on-campus residence halls.
There were 53 disciplinary referrals for drug possession in 2018, down from 75 in 2017. Seventy percent of those cases were found within residence halls.
The data also show arrests made on-campus for drug possession or underage alcohol consumption.
In 2018, 18 arrests were made on campus related to liquor law violations, while 147 drug possession arrests were made.
Nine rapes were reported on campus in 2018, the same number from the year before. Five cases of fondling were reported to police last year, up from just one case in 2017.
There were also 15 reported burglaries on campus in 2018 and 21 motor vehicle thefts.
