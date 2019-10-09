3 suspects arrested following armed robbery at T-Mobile in Cayce

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - Police confirmed they have three suspects in custody in relation to an armed robbery in Cayce.
It happened Wednesday morning at the T-Mobile store on Charleston Highway, a spokeswoman for the Cayce Department of Public Safety said.
Two of the suspects in custody were wanted in other jurisdictions, Cayce DPS said.
Police have not yet released their names.
Officials confirmed no one was hurt during the robbery.
The T-Mobile store is in the Edenwood Plaza Shopping Center between Dollar General and Rent-A-Center.
This story will be updated.
