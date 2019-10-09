SCHP investigating multiple collisions along I-20 West near Sesquicentennial State Park

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating multiple collisions along I-20 West near the Sesquicentennial State Park that occurred early Wednesday morning.
Three collisions occurred between 6:45 and 7:25 a.m. along I-20 west.
No injuries have been reported for any of the collisions. Officials are currently working to unblock the roadways due to the crashes.
One crash scene has already been cleared. Traffic delays are expected.
This is a developing story.
Check back for updates.
