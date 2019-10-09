RCSD: 1 person dead following house fire on Westgrove Court

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Richland County officials are investigating a fire that occurred early Wednesday morning at a home on Westgrove Court near Harbison Boulevard that has left one person dead.
Officials say the other two people who were in the home are fine.
Deputies with Richland County Sheriff’s Department arrived at the scene around 5:35 a.m.
Officials are currently trying to obtain details of what caused the fire at this location.
This is a developing story.
Check back for updates.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.