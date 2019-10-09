New surveillance footage sheds light on crash between train and truck in West Columbia

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash involving a train and a truck early yesterday morning in West Columbia sent one person to the hospital.
It happened on Old Dunbar Road and one nearby business caught the entire crash on their surveillance footage, which shows that the train did try to warn drivers that it was about to cross.
The track where it happened doesn’t have any flashing lights or gates over the track. It only has a few passive signs. The train was coming from the right on a track that goes diagonal over the road when it collided nearly head-on with the truck.
“From the lights that were flashing and everything, there is no way he couldn’t have seen it. I mean, you’ve got a wall of train in front of you,” Hank Cunningham, the general manager of Carolina Metal Systems, which captured the accident on its surveillance footage, said.
Cunningham said he sees a train cross every day. However, the lights he mentioned weren’t warning lights, but rather a flashlight held up by a train employee.
“They’ll put out flares during the day time. They’ll use flashlights at night to warn oncoming traffic they are there,” Cunningham said.
Carolina Metal System’s surveillance video shows that the train slowed down, almost to a stop, while an employee walked beside the train with a flashlight. Seconds later, the train collides almost head-on with a truck.
“I was kind of surprised because we’ve never really seen one in the four years that we’ve been here,” Cunningham said. “Everyone is pretty cautious. The road is very heavily traveled and everyone knows about the train.”
At this particular crossing, there are only passive warning signs. Passive signs include pavement markings, yellow advance warning signs, railroad crossing crossbuck, and sometimes a stop or yield sign. Active warning signs include flashing lights and flashing lights with gates.
“There may not be barriers or any indication lights and it’s the driver’s responsibility to make sure that a train isn’t approaching,” South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper David Jones said.
Each state has the ability to decide whether a crossing will receive active warning signs or passive warning signs. States decide to implement lights or gates based on a number of factors including the number of vehicles crossing, the number of daily trains, and the collision history.
Another train accident on U.S. Highway 78 left one person dead in Summerville on Monday. Every four hours in America, either a person or a vehicle is hit by a train, according to the National Safety Council.
