Man killed in Columbia house fire identified

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man who died in a house fire early Wednesday morning in the Harbison area of Richland County has been identified.
The fire started around 5 a.m. on Westgrove Court, officials said. That’s off Harbison Boulevard near Broad River Road.
Tracy Roberts, 50, died in his bedroom due to smoke inhalation “from a smoldering fire,” the coroner said.
Officials said two other people in the home at the time are OK.
Fire crews have not yet said what caused the fire.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department, Columbia Fire Department and Richland County Coroner’s Office continue to investigate.
