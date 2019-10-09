Lexington deputies reassure public, say ‘no credible threat’ at Swansea High School

SWANSEA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies took to social media to say they are aware of a post circulating online about a threat at a local high school.
The post apparently says there is a threat to Swansea High School. However, deputies said so far in their investigation they have found the threat is not credible.
Lexington County Sheriff’s deputies said they are working with the school administration to keep everyone safe.
LCSD said it will put extra deputies at the school and increase patrols as they continue to investigate.
