Husband dies of injuries days after motorcycle crash that killed wife

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A couple has died following a wreck on their motorcycle that was caused by a deer, Lexington County coroner Margaret Fisher said.
The crash happened Saturday around 11:30 a.m. on U.S. 378 in Lexington.
James Derek Payne, 54, was driving with his wife, Ruth Hunt Payne, on the back of the bike when they hit a deer.
Ruth Payne died at the scene from her injures.
Crews rushed James Payne to the hospital, but he died from his injuries on Wednesday morning.
Both and husband and wife were wearing helmets when they crashed, the coroner said.
There is a fundraiser set up to help pay for the couple’s funeral expenses. Click or tap here to donate.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
