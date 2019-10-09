FIRST ALERT: Request Granted, Here Is The Cooler Weather

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The cooler and cloudy conditions have moved into the middle of the workweek with us.
This is the perfect weather for this time of year. The average is in the upper 70s, and today we will reach the low 80s. The fall weather has arrived and it will stick with us for a few days.
A region of high-pressure has shifted to the north. It will usher in a continuation of cooler air from the north, that will help to keep our temperatures closer to average. The temperatures will start to creep back up by the weekend.
The main problem that we have to deal with now is the rainfall deficit. We are not expecting rain for the remainder of this week. There is a slight chance on Saturday, but overall the deficit is getting worse.
