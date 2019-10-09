First Alert Forecast: Tracking warming temperatures and a little rain!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Even warmer weather is headed our way!
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Highs will be in the low to mid 80s for the rest of your week under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.
· A weak cold front will move in by the weekend. There is a slight chance of a shower on Sunday (20%). Highs will be in the mid 80s Saturday, then will fall into the low 80s by Sunday.
· An isolated shower is possible Monday. Rain chances will go up by Tuesday and Wednesday.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Wednesday night, expect mostly clear skies. It will be cool. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s.
High pressure will continue to control our weather for the rest of your work week, keeping the warm weather around and the rain away.
On Thursday, highs will be in the lower 80s under a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will climb into the mid 80s by Friday under partly cloudy skies.
A weak cold front moves into the Midlands over the weekend. At this time, Saturday looks decent with partly cloudy skies. An isolated shower or two could develop on Sunday. Rain chances are around 20%. Otherwise, we’ll see partly cloudy skies. Highs will be mid to upper 80s Saturday, then fall into the lower 80s on Sunday.
While an isolated shower is possible Monday, higher rain chances will arrive next Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the low 80s.
Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Stray Showers Possible (20%). Lows in the 60s.
Thursday: Sun & Clouds. Warm. Highs in the lower 80s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the lower 80s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the lower 80s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (30%). Highs in the lower 80s.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.