First Alert Forecast: Great Fall Temperatures Here To Stay!

Fantastic Fall Forecast However, Still VERY Dry
A cold front is now south of us, Northeast winds continue to give us mostly cloudy skies through midday, we’ll see more sun as the day goes on…temperatures will be seasonable with Highs 80-82 degrees.
Carolina sunshine and a few clouds to dot the sky the next several days. Highs in the 80s…Lows in the upper 50s. Another cold front arrives by Sunday, this will come through mostly dry. We’ll have to wait until the middle of next week for our first decent chance of rain in weeks! Hopefully, this will pan out, will continue to watch how this develops over the next week.
Weather Highlights:
- Clouds give way to sun by late day
- Wonderful temperatures over the next several days. Highs in the lower 80s…Low in the upper 50s
- Continued very dry
Forecast:
Today: Mostly cloudy early then breaks of sun. High Near 80
Tonight: Clear. Lows upper 50s
Thursday and Friday : Partly cloudy. Highs Lower 80s
