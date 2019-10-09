Crash on I-26 East causes traffic backup coming into Columbia

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on Interstate 26 East closed a lane for about an hour, slowing traffic coming into Columbia.
The wreck happened just after 2 p.m. Wednesday in the eastbound lanes of I-26 around mile marker 99, just before the exit for Broad River Road.
All lanes of the interstate reopened around 3:10 p.m.
The South Carolina Dept. of Transportation has not shared information on any injuries related to the wreck. It’s not known how many cars were involved.
