Columbia Police visited home 52 times this year ahead of recent deadly stabbing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia woman charged with fatally stabbing her 47-year-old live-in boyfriend was granted a $75,000 surety bond by a Richland County judge on Wednesday.
Amber Manning, 29, is charged with murder after Jamaine McFadden, 47, died last Wednesday from complications of a stab wound to his leg. Police said Manning stabbed McFadden with a butcher knife on Oct. 1 following an argument inside her home. The injury severed a vein in the victim’s leg, causing him to lose a lot of blood ahead of first responders arriving. He died at the hospital the next day.
Prosecutors said eight people were inside the home at the time of the stabbing, including Manning’s four children. Her aunt was cooking in the kitchen, according to prosecutors, when she told police she turned around and saw Manning with a butcher knife in her hand. Manning allegedly then stabbed McFadden once in the leg before calling 911.
When EMS arrived at the home, prosecutors said Manning got into the front seat. A neighbor, who had also called 911, came outside and told responding officers they believed Manning may have been responsible. Manning was then detained and questioned by police.
She was initially charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and granted a $25,000 surety bond on that charge. When McFadden died, the charge was upgraded to murder.
At Wednesday’s bond hearing, Manning apologized to the victim’s family but insisted she is a victim of the toxic relationship described by prosecutors. Columbia Police was familiar with the couple, they said, visiting the home 52 times this year as a result of fighting. Neither party was arrested.
“I would like to apologize to the family for any harm or damage I have done but I’ve been put through damage as well,” said Manning. “Me or my mom are always the ones that called the police that many times compared to what he do, the police never helped me at all. They’d just say call back if he comes back or tries to get into the house. He takes the phone and we argue all the time.”
McFadden’s mother, daughter, and aunt asked the judge to deny Manning’s bond.
“I know from talking to Jermaine, they have had incidents where she hurt him and he didn’t do anything about it, like calling police when she took off part of his ear,” said Betsy Barnes, McFadden’s aunt. “I just feel like her bond needs to be denied because we haven’t buried him yet and we don’t need the extra stress.”
As part of Manning’s bond restrictions, she is not allowed to have contact with McFadden’s family. Her aunt, who witnessed the fight, said Manning and her four children will live with her. She also told the judge she hopes to get her niece’s mental health evaluated and “the help she needs.”
Prosecutors also said excessive drinking was often taking place at the home, including the day of the stabbing.
