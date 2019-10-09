CFD visits Epworth Childcare Center as part of SC Fire Preventon Week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Members of the Columbia Fire Department paid a visit to the Epworth Early Intervention Childcare Center on Wednesday as part of Fire Prevention Week in South Carolina.
Firefighters brought a fire truck, read to children, and discussed smoke and fire safety drills as part of their visit to the center.
“I think it’s just incredible. We’re so blessed to have such wonderful community supporters and we’re grateful that they would take the time out of their busy schedules to come and visit us so that our children could just light up and witness the excitement that they had today,” said Jessica Mearns, the director of Early Intervention Services at the Epworth Center.
The children were able to bring siblings and friends to attend the event.
The Epworth Early Intervention Childcare Center is a place where children with special needs can learn side by side with other children on the Epworth Children’s home campus.
