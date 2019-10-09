Authorities in search of endangered 85-year-old SC man

YORK, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is searching for 85-year-old Gershon Carmel.
Officials said Carmel was last seen leaving Barron Park Drive in York around 8 a.m. on Wednesday morning. He was driving a dark blue 2013 Hyundai Elantra with SC license tag MUV321.
Carmel is a white male who stands 5-foot-4 and weighs 190 pounds. He has white hair and wears glasses.
If you have seen him, please call 911. You may also call the York Police Department at 803-684-4141.
