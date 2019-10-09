Authorities in search of endangered 85-year-old SC man

Gershon Carmel, 85, was last seen at 8 a.m. on Wednesday in York. (Source: SLED)
By WIS News 10 Staff | October 9, 2019 at 4:12 PM EDT - Updated October 9 at 4:21 PM

YORK, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is searching for 85-year-old Gershon Carmel.

Officials said Carmel was last seen leaving Barron Park Drive in York around 8 a.m. on Wednesday morning. He was driving a dark blue 2013 Hyundai Elantra with SC license tag MUV321.

Carmel is a white male who stands 5-foot-4 and weighs 190 pounds. He has white hair and wears glasses.

If you have seen him, please call 911. You may also call the York Police Department at 803-684-4141.

