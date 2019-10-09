Authorities: Men caught throwing packages with cell phones, ecstasy over Lieber Correctional fence

Authorities: Men caught throwing packages with cell phones, ecstasy over Lieber Correctional fence
Dominique Montgomery and Terry Whitaker have both been charged after allegedly throwing contraband over the fence at Lieber (Source: DCSO)
By Live 5 Web Staff | October 9, 2019 at 11:19 AM EDT - Updated October 9 at 2:20 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Department of Corrections officials say two men are facing charges after they were caught throwing contraband over a fence at Lieber Correctional Institution on Monday.

Dominique Antwuan Montgomery, 29, and Terry Jamal Whittaker, 25, have both been charged with trafficking ecstasy, furnishing a prisoner with contraband and criminal conspiracy.

Department spokeswoman Chrysti Shain said a Dorchester County deputy saw three men throwing packages over a fence which included 11 cell phones, 200 doses of ecstasy and 77 packages of tobacco wrappers.

They were caught after a brief foot chase. The third man is still at-large.

Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.