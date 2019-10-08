WATCH LIVE: Funeral for fallen firefighter Paul Quattlebaum, killed in line of duty

WATCH LIVE: Funeral for fallen firefighter Paul Quattlebaum, killed in line of duty
Lexington County Fire Service Fire Engineer Paul Quattlebaum (Source: Lexington County Fire Services)
By WIS News 10 Staff | October 8, 2019 at 4:26 PM EDT - Updated October 8 at 4:26 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The community is gathering Tuesday night for the funeral of fallen firefighter Paul Quattlebaum.

The Lexington County firefighter was killed in the line of duty Friday. He was hit by a semi while trying to help people involved in a crash on Fairview Road, police said.

Quattlebaum, a native of Batesburg-Leesville, served the Lexington County Fire Service for 22 years and was most recently based out of Station 27, fire officials said.

RELATED STORIES

He began as a volunteer firefighter in 1997 before being brought on full-time in 2000. Quattlebaum was promoted to fire engineer in 2002 and served as a ride-up captain from October 2017 to March 2018.

Prior to serving with LCFS, Quattlebaum was a lance corporal with the United States Marine Corps. He served as a field radio operator from 1992 to 1994 before receiving a medical discharge due to injury.

Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.