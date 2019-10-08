WATCH LIVE: Funeral for fallen firefighter Paul Quattlebaum, killed in line of duty

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The community is gathering Tuesday night for the funeral of fallen firefighter Paul Quattlebaum.
The Lexington County firefighter was killed in the line of duty Friday. He was hit by a semi while trying to help people involved in a crash on Fairview Road, police said.
Quattlebaum, a native of Batesburg-Leesville, served the Lexington County Fire Service for 22 years and was most recently based out of Station 27, fire officials said.
He began as a volunteer firefighter in 1997 before being brought on full-time in 2000. Quattlebaum was promoted to fire engineer in 2002 and served as a ride-up captain from October 2017 to March 2018.
Prior to serving with LCFS, Quattlebaum was a lance corporal with the United States Marine Corps. He served as a field radio operator from 1992 to 1994 before receiving a medical discharge due to injury.
