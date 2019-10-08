There’s purr-anormal activity in Rosewood, and by that we mean very cute adoptable kittens

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There’s purr-anormal activity in Columbia’s Rosewood neighborhood. And it’s anything but scary. In fact, these are the cutest little goblins you’ll ever see.
Meet Pumpkin, Patch, and Scarecrow. Both Pumpkin and Patch are girls – Pumpkin has more black coloring on her face and Patch has more white and has a black eye patch on her left eye. Scarecrow is a black and white boy.
They’re just a month old an weigh between one and one and a half pounds. Rosewood neighbor, Emily Reich, said when she and her girlfriend heard little meows coming from underneath the house, they didn’t believe it at first. It was ironic, she said because they both spend their free time volunteering with Cat Around Town Project, a nonprofit based in Camden that aims to reduce the overpopulation of cats by trapping, spaying and neutering them.
“You know once they hit four weeks they started running around and that as the first that we had heard them so we were really, really lucky to get them within a couple of days,” Emily said. “Sometimes it takes weeks to trap them and get them safe.”
If you’re interested in adopting one of the kittens, you can fill out the application here.
For more about the Cat Around Town Project and other adoptable kitties, visit www.cataroundtownproject.org.
