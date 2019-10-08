Sen. Warren to take part in Student Loan Debt Relief Act Town Hall in Orangeburg

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Wednesday, Rep. Jim Clyburn will host a Student Loan Debt Relief Act Town Hall at the Barbara A. Vaughan Recital Hall at SC State.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren will be a special guest for the event. Both Clyburn and Warren have sponsored the Student Debt Relief Act, which would cancel student loan debt if passed.
The recital hall is located in the fine arts center across from the Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center. The event will start at 6 p.m. Doors will open at 5 p.m.
To register for tickets for the events, visit this link.
