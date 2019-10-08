RSCD searching for fugitive evading police for almost 10 years

RSCD searching for fugitive evading police for almost 10 years
Fitzgerald McNeil (Source: Richland County Sheriff's Department)
By Jazmine Greene | October 8, 2019 at 4:43 PM EDT - Updated October 8 at 4:46 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are asking for public assistance to locate a man that has been evading police for almost 10 years.

Fitzgerald McNeil, 50, has been wanted since 2010.

Fitzgerald McNeil
Fitzgerald McNeil (Source: Richland County Sheriff's Department)

McNeil faces multiple charges from RCSD and the Columbia Police Department include attempted murder and 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

He is known to use different aliases and dress as a female to disguise his identity.

McNeil is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.