Police: Store clerk shot in leg during armed robbery in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WIS) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety is searching for a suspect who was involved in an armed robbery at a convenience store early Tuesday morning.
Authorities received a 911 call just before 4 a.m. regarding an armed robbery and assault at the Enmark convenience store located at 502 York Street NE. When officers arrived at the store, they found a store clerk who suffered a gunshot wound to the leg during the robbery. The employee was taken to the hospital to be treated for the injury.
Officials said the suspect partially covered their face with a white towel. The suspect is described as a black male who was wearing a white t-shirt with black or dark gray jeans and white sneakers with black shoelaces. Officers believe the suspect left the store on foot.
If you have any information regarding this robbery, please contact Crimestoppers by calling -888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
