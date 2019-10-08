Lexington Co. deputies arrest 65-year-old man after argument leads to deadly shooting

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A 65-year-old Batesburg man has been charged with murder after deputies say he shot another man during an argument, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.
Officials said Donald Storey was arrested on Monday evening hours after the shooting. Witnesses told deputies that Storey shot the man, who was later identified by the Lexington County Coroner’s Office as 33-year-old Eric Maroney, in the upper body at a home on Promenade Road. Maroney was later taken to a local hospital but he later died from his injuries.
Investigators with LCSD arrested Storey at another location on Monday evening. According to warrants, he has also been charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony.
Storey is currently being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.
