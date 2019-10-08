Gamecocks freshman hits the transfer portal

COLUMBIA, S.C. (TheBigSpur.com) - TheBigSpur learned on Tuesday that another member of the South Carolina Gamecocks football team has entered the NCAA transfer portal.
Freshman linebacker Derek Boykins placed his name in the portal, according to TheBigSpur's John Whittle. Boykins, a former 3-star recruit, has appeared in one game this season. He was credited with three tackles in the win over Charleston Southern.
According to the 247Sports composite, Boykins was ranked as the No. 32 outside linebacker in the class of 2019. He was listed 24th among all recruits from the state of North Carolina.
South Carolina signed Boykins out of Central Cabarrus High School in Concord, N.C. Clemson, Duke, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan, N.C. State, North Carolina, Ole Miss, Penn State, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Wake Forest, and West Virginia also offered.
Boykins enrolled at South Carolina in January.
“He’s a downhill, heavy-handed kid who can do a lot of things,” linebackers coach Coleman Hutzler said, during spring practice.
“He played running back in high school, played tight end, he did a lot, wildcat quarterback, all of that stuff. He’s a physical guy. The mid-year transition for a linebacker is tough. There is a lot mentally thrown on our guys. He’s continuing to work through that and we have to get him caught up to speed and playing fast.”
In August, Hutzler said, “Derek has been good. He’s a little inconsistent but he’s been good. The spring was good for him, getting an understanding of how we practice, how we meet and how we do everything.
“He has to continue to progress. He’s at the (middle linebacker) spot and there are some names ahead of him, but we’re asking him to do some things on special teams, and he’s doing a good job there as well.”
South Carolina Gamecocks junior defensive back Jamyest Williams entered the NCAA transfer portal earlier this season. Redshirt freshman running back Lavonte Valentine left for the portal during training camp in August.
