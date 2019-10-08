First Alert Forecast: Tracking warm weather for October!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Warm temperatures are on tap for the rest of your week!
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· A few stray showers are possible tonight. Rain chances are around 20%. Lows will be in the 60s.
· Highs will be in the 70s and 80s for most of the work week under partly cloudy skies.
· A weak cold front will move in by the weekend but will bring little to no rain.
· We could see some rain by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Tuesday night, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few stray showers are possible, but most areas will be dry. Low temperatures will be in the low 60s.
High pressure will build in from the north for the rest of the week, giving way to warm temperatures and dry weather (although we desperately need some significant rain).
So, for your Wednesday, expect a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will rise into the upper 70s and lower 80s by afternoon.
On Thursday, highs will be in the lower 80s under partly cloudy skies. Highs will climb into the low to mid 80s by Friday under partly cloudy skies.
A weak cold front moves in over the weekend. At this time, we’re expecting little to no rain from it. Instead, we’ll see partly cloudy skies. Highs will be mid to upper 80s Saturday, then fall into the lower 80s on Sunday.
A higher chance of rain will arrive next Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the 70s.
Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Stray Showers Possible (20%). Lows in the 60s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Thursday: Sun & Clouds. Warm. Highs in the lower 80s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Highs in the lower 80s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Highs in the lower 80s.
