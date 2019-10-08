First Alert Forecast: Great Fall Weather Ahead, Still Keeping It Dry

Nice Fall Temperatures Ahead, However Drought Continues
A weak cold front is ever so slowly moving into the state. It will move through at some point today. High pressure to the North will give us a Northeast wind and Wedge like conditions will be here today. (Not as strong of a Wedge as Saturday) Unfortunately, not much in the way of rain with this front. A few showers will pop up today (20%) but nothing to write home about for rainfall.
The Wedge looks to break by Wednesday. We’ll see partly cloudy days and mostly fair nights for the rest of the week. Highs 80-83 Lows 58-62
Weather Highlights:
- Clouds and cooler temperatures today
- More seasonable temperatures the rest of the week
- Continued dry with only isolated showers expected today
Forecast:
Today: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers. Highs upper 70s
Tonight: Cloudy, 20% chance of isolated showers. Low Near 60
Wednesday and Thursday : Partly cloudy. Highs lower 80s
