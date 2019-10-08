Domestic violence victim calls surge at Sumter YWCA after Sharee Bradley’s death

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - It’s been more than two months since police found the body of Sharee Bradley in her home at Lantana Apartments.
Today, Sumter Police say they’re continuing to search in a local landfill for the remains of her 5-year-old daughter, Nevaeh Adams.
Police say Adams is believed to be dead after Daunte Johnson confessed to killing Bradley and the child.
Since Bradley’s death, the Sumter YWCA says the community needs to come together to support victims of domestic violence now, more than ever.
With October set as the designated month for Domestic Violence Awareness, officials at the Sumter YWCA are kicking things into high gear when it comes to out outreach.
With Sharee Bradley’s case hitting right here at home, leaders at the YWCA say they’ve already seen more victims stepping forward.
“For the month of August, we actually did new contact information on 66 new victims,” said Yolanda Debra Wilson the YWCA Executive Director.
With the South Carolina Domestic Violence Committee saying the Palmetto State ranks sixth-worst in the nation for domestic-violence homicides, the Sumter YWCA executive director says Bradley’s case has prompted more victims to seek help. Now, she’s asking the community to support other victims who may need to reach out.
“We see that we need the community to pull together to have to find ways that, as a team, we can put an end to the violence.”
That’s why the YWCA is teaming up with the Cultural Center on Tuesday night for an event that will bring awareness and arts to the same room, in hopes of reaching other victims in a way that can make them feel comfortable.
“When you come out to events like Fall For the Arts,” Wilson said. “You’re with a group of people, so no one knows your story…so you’re able to obtain the information more secretly, and then you can call us later if you need a more private conversation.”
While Wilson is asking the community to keep an eye out for anyone who may be in a dangerous situation, she says their message to victims is simple.
“When you’re ready, we’re there,” she said.
The Fall for the Arts event tomorrow where the YWCA will have an exhibit will be held at Patriot’s Hall on Haynsworth St in Sumter at 6 p.m. It is free of charge.
The Sumter YWCA will also be hosting their Walk Against Domestic Violence at 9 a.m. this Saturday at the Sumter County Courthouse.
Representatives from Sumter Police Department say The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has identified an area in the landfill where they’re searching that they believe is most likely where remains and evidence may be found. As of today, they’re continuing to search for Nevaeh.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.