Deputies in Sumter seek man wanted for stealing alcoholic beverage from convenience store

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man who reportedly took an alcoholic beverage from a convenience store.
Officials said the robbery took place at a store located on the 1000 block of Manning Road Thursday afternoon.
The suspect has been described by deputies as an older black man who is possibly in their 40s. He stands about six feet tall and has a bald head.
If you have any information, please contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
