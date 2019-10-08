Deadliest killer in US history possibly linked to murder in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A serial killer who confessed to murdering 93 people last year is now being called the most prolific serial killer in U.S. history.
FBI investigators announced on Sunday that they have verified 50 of the confessed murders carried out over a 35 year period by Samuel Little.
The FBI said they believe all of Little’s confessions to be credible and it’s important to seek justice for each victim, which has led to verifying over half of Little’s murders almost a year after the confession.
After he confessed to the murders last year, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott revealed one of Little’s murders might be linked to a cold case in the Midlands. In November, Sheriff Leon Lott revealed a connection between Evelyn Weston’s death and Little. He said the key elements to Weston’s death, including the time, location, and crime scene matched one of Little’s confessions.
The 79-year-old was already behind bars serving 3 life sentences for multiple murders when he confessed to an additional 90 murders. The murders took place between 1970 to 2005 in states across the country from California to South Carolina.
Sheriff Lott said last year investigators believe this is the only murder linked to Little in the midlands, Weston’s cold case isn’t the only murder linked to Little in South Carolina.
On Sunday, the FBI also released a sketch drawn by Little of a woman he said he killed in the Charleston area between the time of 1977 to 1982. This case has not been confirmed either and does not match the homicides reported during that time period.
WIS asked the Richland County Sheriff’s Department where Weston’s case stands today. RCSD is working on providing an update of the investigation.
However, Lott said last year that because little confessed to one law enforcement officer in Texas, getting the details on the Weston murder may take time.
