Clemson police investigating reported sex assault in university library bathroom, alert says

CLEMSON, S.C. (WYFF) -The Clemson University Police Department is investigating a reported sexual assault that happened Thursday between 9:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., according to a CU Safe Alert.
It happened in a third-floor restroom at Robert Muldrow Cooper Library, the alert said.
Police received information Sunday morning about the incident.
The suspect was wearing khaki pants, a button-down shirt and a blazer, according to the alert. Anyone with information is asked to contact CUPD at 864-656-2222.
Copyright 2019 WYFF. All rights reserved.