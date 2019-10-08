Clemson police investigating reported sex assault in university library bathroom, alert says

Sex assault happened in third-floor restroom at Robert Muldrow Cooper Library, report says

By WYFF News 4 Staff | October 8, 2019 at 6:56 AM EDT - Updated October 8 at 6:57 AM

CLEMSON, S.C. (WYFF) -The Clemson University Police Department is investigating a reported sexual assault that happened Thursday between 9:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., according to a CU Safe Alert.

It happened in a third-floor restroom at Robert Muldrow Cooper Library, the alert said.

Police received information Sunday morning about the incident.

The suspect was wearing khaki pants, a button-down shirt and a blazer, according to the alert. Anyone with information is asked to contact CUPD at 864-656-2222.

